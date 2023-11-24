Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) is above average at 25.88x. The 36-month beta value for WTW is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WTW is $248.71, which is $3.88 above than the current price. The public float for WTW is 102.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of WTW on November 24, 2023 was 632.79K shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 242.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Carl Hess – CEO & Director Andrew Krasner – CFO Conference Call Participants Rob Cox – Goldman Sachs Mark Hughes – Truist Securities Michael Zaremski – BMO Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stefil David Motemaden – Evercore ISI Yaron Kinar – Jeffries Michael Ward – Citi Mark Marcon – R.W. Baird Mark Shields – KBW Brian Meredith – UBS Joshua Shanker – Bank of America Operator Good morning.

WTW’s Market Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) has seen a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.60% gain in the past month and a 19.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for WTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for WTW’s stock, with a 8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $205 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTW Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.98. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co saw -0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Thomson-Hall Pamela, who sale 330 shares at the price of $238.87 back on Nov 09. After this action, Thomson-Hall Pamela now owns 3,324 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, valued at $78,827 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, sale 2,000 shares at $231.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 75,240 shares at $463,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 17.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.