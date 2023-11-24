Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Omeros Corporation (OMER)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is above average at 5.61x. The 36-month beta value for OMER is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMER is $13.00, which is $11.2 above than the current price. The public float for OMER is 60.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.34% of that float. The average trading volume of OMER on November 24, 2023 was 660.51K shares.

OMER) stock’s latest price update

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER)’s stock price has soared by 7.14 in relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-16 that Omeros Corp said on Monday it will discontinue a trial studying its therapy to treat a type of kidney disease after it failed to meet the main goal of the late-stage study.

OMER’s Market Performance

OMER’s stock has risen by 19.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.16% and a quarterly drop of -48.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.80% for Omeros Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.25% for OMER’s stock, with a -56.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMER stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMER in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMER Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares surge +60.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMER rose by +19.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3748. In addition, Omeros Corporation saw -20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMER starting from Demopulos Gregory A MD, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Nov 17. After this action, Demopulos Gregory A MD now owns 123,945 shares of Omeros Corporation, valued at $25,200 using the latest closing price.

Demopulos Peter A MD, the Director of Omeros Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Demopulos Peter A MD is holding 208,516 shares at $15,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMER

The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.37. Equity return is now at value -728.71, with -38.22 for asset returns.

Based on Omeros Corporation (OMER), the company’s capital structure generated 546.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.53. Total debt to assets is 79.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 430.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Omeros Corporation (OMER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.