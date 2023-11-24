Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Captivision Inc (CAPT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) is above average at 12.23x. The 36-month beta value for CAPT is also noteworthy at -0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CAPT is 22.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of CAPT on November 24, 2023 was 363.67K shares.

CAPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) has increased by 37.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 61.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAPT’s Market Performance

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has experienced a 61.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.13% drop in the past month, and a -79.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 41.69% for CAPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.44% for CAPT’s stock, with a -76.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPT Trading at -63.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.51%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPT rose by +42.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Captivision Inc saw -78.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPT

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Captivision Inc (CAPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.