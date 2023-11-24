Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX)

The 36-month beta value for ANTX is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ANTX is $25.33, which is $9.28 above than the current price. The public float for ANTX is 18.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of ANTX on November 24, 2023 was 64.39K shares.

ANTX) stock’s latest price update

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.31 compared to its previous closing price of 16.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

ANTX’s Market Performance

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has experienced a -0.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.86% rise in the past month, and a 7.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for ANTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.14% for ANTX’s stock, with a 50.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANTX Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc saw 68.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Aziz Kabeer, who sale 1,810 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Nov 14. After this action, Aziz Kabeer now owns 393,449 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $29,224 using the latest closing price.

Adjuvant Global Health Technol, the 10% Owner of AN2 Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,522 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Adjuvant Global Health Technol is holding 2,080,051 shares at $24,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.08. Equity return is now at value -48.81, with -45.24 for asset returns.

Based on AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In summary, AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.