An In-Depth Look at Village Farms International, Inc.’s (VFF) Stock Performance

In the past week, VFF stock has gone up by 7.25%, with a monthly gain of 8.95% and a quarterly surge of 2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Village Farms International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.57% for VFF’s stock, with a 5.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VFF is also noteworthy at 2.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VFF is $1.83, which is $0.97 above than the current price. The public float for VFF is 92.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of VFF on November 24, 2023 was 762.55K shares.

VFF) stock’s latest price update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-21 that The Canadian cannabis industry is a global powerhouse, with top marijuana stocks attracting global investors. Canada’s progressive cannabis legalization has created a thriving market for short-term and long-term investors. Companies like Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis have expanded internationally, boosting confidence in the cannabis market’s future. Canada’s cannabis landscape combines established firms and emerging players, offering exciting opportunities in a rapidly growing industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFF Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7345. In addition, Village Farms International, Inc. saw -38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 54,212 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,313,741 shares of Village Farms International, Inc., valued at $60,240 using the latest closing price.

Henry John Patrick, the Director of Village Farms International, Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Henry John Patrick is holding 68,500 shares at $46,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

+9.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International, Inc. stands at -34.45. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.66. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 23.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.93. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.