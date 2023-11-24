An In-Depth Look at Paycom Software Inc’s (PAYC) Stock Performance

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has gone up by 0.22% for the week, with a -32.11% drop in the past month and a -37.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for PAYC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.66% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of -37.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAYC is $196.40, which is $18.9 above the current price. The public float for PAYC is 51.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYC on November 24, 2023 was 892.16K shares.

PAYC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 178.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-22 that OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Dec. 6 in San Francisco. Event Details: Barclays Global Technology Conference Date: Dec. 6 Time: 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) Location: San Francisco A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. P.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $235 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYC Trading at -24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.62. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw -42.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from WATTS J C JR, who purchase 314 shares at the price of $159.20 back on Nov 03. After this action, WATTS J C JR now owns 6,864 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $49,989 using the latest closing price.

Clark Jason D., the Director of Paycom Software Inc, sale 130 shares at $287.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Clark Jason D. is holding 4,970 shares at $37,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 27.14, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.