AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) is $30.36, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 113.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMKR on November 24, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has surged by 2.32 when compared to previous closing price of 27.10, but the company has seen a 7.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-31 that Amkor Technology posted third quarter sales and profits that topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations but its guidance for the upcoming quarter disappointed. For 3Q, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service provider’s earnings per share of $0.54 narrowly beat estimates of $0.53 but dropped significantly from $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR’s stock has risen by 7.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.28% and a quarterly rise of 4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for AMKOR Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.66% for AMKR’s stock, with a 10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMKR Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +30.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc. saw 15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Nov 17. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 35,394 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc., valued at $70,713 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS MARK N, the EVP & General Counsel of AMKOR Technology Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $23.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that ROGERS MARK N is holding 20,815 shares at $119,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 6.05 for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.