Allego NV (ALLG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLG is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allego NV (ALLG) is $8.00, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for ALLG is 4.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% of that float. On November 24, 2023, ALLG’s average trading volume was 157.75K shares.

Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG)’s stock price has dropped by -6.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-08 that ARNHEM, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced it will release the Company’s third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM ET. Participants may access the call at 1-844-826-3033, international callers may use 1-412-317-5185 and request to join the Allego earnings call. A live webcast will also be a.

ALLG’s Market Performance

Allego NV (ALLG) has seen a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.15% decline in the past month and a -34.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.01% for ALLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for ALLG’s stock, with a -42.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALLG Trading at -26.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4955. In addition, Allego NV saw -55.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-231.35 for the present operating margin

+0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allego NV stands at -227.62. The total capital return value is set at -115.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.94. Equity return is now at value -1026.60, with -30.63 for asset returns.

Based on Allego NV (ALLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,185.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.22. Total debt to assets is 73.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,158.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allego NV (ALLG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.