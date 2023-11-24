Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) has increased by 5.53 when compared to last closing price of 6.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants John Kao – Chief Executive Officer Thomas Freeman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Ransom – Raymond James Scott Fidel – Stephens Nathan Rich – Goldman Sachs Whit Mayo – Leerink Partners Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Adam Ron – Bank of America Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alignment Healthcare Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALHC is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALHC is $9.19, which is $2.13 above than the current price. The public float for ALHC is 95.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on November 24, 2023 was 606.24K shares.

ALHC’s Market Performance

ALHC’s stock has seen a 6.97% increase for the week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month and a 22.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for Alignment Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for ALHC’s stock, with a 5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALHC Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw -39.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from KONOWIECKI JOSEPH S, who sale 4,898 shares at the price of $5.90 back on Nov 10. After this action, KONOWIECKI JOSEPH S now owns 1,188,221 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $28,898 using the latest closing price.

MARGOLIS JEFFREY H, the Director of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that MARGOLIS JEFFREY H is holding 419,533 shares at $48,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.10. Equity return is now at value -68.47, with -20.37 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.