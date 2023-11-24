Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 16.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Phase 2b SYMMETRY 36-week data, including new subgroup analysis, showed that EFX is active in patients with advanced cirrhosis and support continued development of EFX for treatment of cirrhosis due to NASH/MASH

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKRO is at -0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKRO is $42.88, which is $26.94 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 47.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.32% of that float. The average trading volume for AKRO on November 24, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stock saw an increase of 8.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.72% and a quarterly increase of -66.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.04% for AKRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at -41.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +34.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -70.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Young Jonathan, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $14.68 back on Nov 17. After this action, Young Jonathan now owns 153,177 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $440,259 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $47.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 460,998 shares at $1,197,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -25.82, with -23.58 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.