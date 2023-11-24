Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) Stock Showcases 35.57% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) has seen a 16.31% increase in the past week, with a 56.65% gain in the past month, and a 51.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for ADES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.57% for ADES’s stock, with a 36.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADES) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADES is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) is $6.00, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for ADES is 25.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On November 24, 2023, ADES’s average trading volume was 63.82K shares.

ADES) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADES)’s stock price has soared by 8.40 in relation to previous closing price of 2.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here is how Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) and Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADES stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADES in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $18 based on the research report published on February 06, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

ADES Trading at 46.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +59.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADES rose by +16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc saw 11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADES starting from Wong Joseph M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Nov 21. After this action, Wong Joseph M now owns 251,913 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, valued at $63,300 using the latest closing price.

Wong Joseph M, the Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Wong Joseph M is holding 226,913 shares at $86,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc stands at -8.66. The total capital return value is set at -7.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.88. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -8.99 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES), the company’s capital structure generated 8.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.16. Total debt to assets is 6.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.