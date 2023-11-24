10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Stock Observes -12.53% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TXG stock has gone up by 7.28%, with a monthly gain of 7.25% and a quarterly plunge of -9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for 10x Genomics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.36% for TXG’s stock, with a -12.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TXG is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TXG is $54.83, which is $11.48 above the current price. The public float for TXG is 94.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXG on November 24, 2023 was 989.31K shares.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.26 in relation to its previous close of 42.81. However, the company has experienced a 7.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that 10x Genomics is a life science technology company with a clear mission and visionary leadership. 10x Genomics delivered a solid Q3 quarter with revenue reaching $154M, growing 17% YoY. The company has a huge growth opportunity in the genomics market thanks to its razor-blade business model and innovative product roadmap.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.56. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw 18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Wilbur James, who sale 14,718 shares at the price of $42.09 back on Nov 20. After this action, Wilbur James now owns 86,806 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $619,494 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $39.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 854,926 shares at $79,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -29.37, with -22.97 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.