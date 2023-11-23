Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wix.com Ltd (WIX) is $119.84, which is $23.25 above the current market price. The public float for WIX is 55.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIX on November 23, 2023 was 516.98K shares.

WIX) stock’s latest price update

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.08relation to previous closing price of 96.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-20 that Stocks that crush their earnings estimates are supposed to go up. However, that’s not always the case.

WIX’s Market Performance

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has experienced a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.20% rise in the past month, and a 6.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for WIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for WIX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $130 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.17. In addition, Wix.com Ltd saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value -756.68, with -0.47 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.