What Recent Market Trends Mean for Replimune Group Inc’s (REPL) Stock

In the past week, REPL stock has gone down by -7.80%, with a monthly decline of -26.02% and a quarterly plunge of -49.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for Replimune Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.15% for REPL stock, with a simple moving average of -45.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REPL is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Replimune Group Inc (REPL) is $48.44, which is $38.15 above the current market price. The public float for REPL is 43.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.11% of that float. On November 23, 2023, REPL’s average trading volume was 755.08K shares.

REPL) stock’s latest price update

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.34 in relation to its previous close of 10.43. However, the company has experienced a -7.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Replimune Group, Inc. results from the registration-directed phase 2 CERPASS trial, using RP1 + Libtayo for the treatment of patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, are expected Q4 of 2023. The cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market is expected to reach $16.86 billion by 2027. Potential to tap into neoadjuvant cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma setting with RP1 by combining it with Incyte’s oral PD-L1 inhibitor INCB99280.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REPL Trading at -29.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw -62.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Xynos Konstantinos, who sale 7,313 shares at the price of $10.92 back on Nov 16. After this action, Xynos Konstantinos now owns 112,714 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $79,858 using the latest closing price.

Sarchi Christopher, the Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc, sale 5,255 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Sarchi Christopher is holding 72,245 shares at $57,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

The total capital return value is set at -33.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.11. Equity return is now at value -46.75, with -39.77 for asset returns.

Based on Replimune Group Inc (REPL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.86. Total debt to assets is 9.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.