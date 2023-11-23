What Recent Market Trends Mean for Flex Lng Ltd’s (FLNG) Stock

The stock of Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) has gone up by 0.26% for the week, with a 2.56% rise in the past month and a 1.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for FLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for FLNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) is above average at 11.84x. The 36-month beta value for FLNG is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLNG is $31.95, which is $0.67 above than the current price. The public float for FLNG is 29.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume of FLNG on November 23, 2023 was 240.43K shares.

FLNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) has increased by 1.16 when compared to last closing price of 30.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In the global push for cleaner energy sources, the role of natural gas should not be ignored. As compared to burning coal or oil, natural gas is a cleaner fuel as it produces fewer air pollutants like sulphur dioxide and particulates.

FLNG Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNG rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.89. In addition, Flex Lng Ltd saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.66 for the present operating margin

+60.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Lng Ltd stands at +54.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57. Equity return is now at value 16.09, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 189.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.40. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.