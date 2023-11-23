Waters Corp. (WAT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Waters Corp. (WAT) by analysts is $268.94, which is -$7.39 below the current market price. The public float for WAT is 58.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of WAT was 518.74K shares.

WAT) stock’s latest price update

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 274.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-16 that MILFORD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D.

WAT’s Market Performance

Waters Corp. (WAT) has experienced a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.90% rise in the past month, and a 1.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for WAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.98% for WAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $230 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAT Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.27. In addition, Waters Corp. saw -19.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $291.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A now owns 14,382 shares of Waters Corp., valued at $1,165,920 using the latest closing price.

VERGNANO MARK P, the Director of Waters Corp., purchase 3,185 shares at $313.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that VERGNANO MARK P is holding 3,557 shares at $997,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corp. stands at +23.81. The total capital return value is set at 42.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.10. Equity return is now at value 101.19, with 17.26 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corp. (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 329.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waters Corp. (WAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.