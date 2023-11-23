Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCC is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCC is $58.00, which is $3.01 above the current price. The public float for HCC is 51.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCC on November 23, 2023 was 712.03K shares.

HCC) stock’s latest price update

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 54.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The US government is the largest “business” in the world. These 3 industries are benefiting dramatically from government policy.

HCC’s Market Performance

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has experienced a 10.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.28% rise in the past month, and a 40.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for HCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.18% for HCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at 13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.40. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc saw 62.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Williams Stephen D., who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $45.60 back on Nov 08. After this action, Williams Stephen D. now owns 21,393 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc, valued at $3,648,000 using the latest closing price.

Chopin Brian M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Warrior Met Coal Inc, sale 2,816 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Chopin Brian M is holding 11,187 shares at $126,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.14 for the present operating margin

+50.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at 54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.76. Equity return is now at value 29.06, with 21.63 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.