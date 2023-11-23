Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Stock Sees a0.35 Increase

In the past week, VOYA stock has gone down by -0.60%, with a monthly gain of 6.83% and a quarterly surge of 0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Voya Financial Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for VOYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is 11.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) is $82.54, which is $11.71 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 103.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On November 23, 2023, VOYA’s average trading volume was 688.02K shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 70.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Redesigning and repricing of products and services and a rising rate environment are likely to help life insurers like MFC, RGA, VOYA and PRI as the companies invest heavily in digitization.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.93. In addition, Voya Financial Inc saw 15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Oh Tony D, who sale 714 shares at the price of $68.02 back on Nov 02. After this action, Oh Tony D now owns 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc, valued at $48,569 using the latest closing price.

Butler Yvette S., the Director of Voya Financial Inc, sale 2,074 shares at $72.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Butler Yvette S. is holding 0 shares at $151,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.79. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.