VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) is $3.76, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 57.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNRX on November 23, 2023 was 171.03K shares.

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.07 in comparison to its previous close of 0.68, however, the company has experienced a -4.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Scott Powell – Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Cameron Reynolds – President and Group Chief Executive Officer Terig Hughes – Group Chief Financial Officer Tom Butera – Chief Executive Officer, Volition Veterinary Subsidiary Andrew Retter – Medical Consultant, Volition Louise Batchelor – Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Conference Call Participants Ross Osborn – Cantor Fitzgerald Bruce Jackson – The Benchmark Company Tim Moore – EF Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

VNRX’s Market Performance

VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen a -4.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.51% decline in the past month and a -39.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.93% for VNRX’s stock, with a -47.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNRX Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7882. In addition, VolitionRX Ltd saw -69.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Butera Salvatore Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 16. After this action, Butera Salvatore Thomas now owns 79,350 shares of VolitionRX Ltd, valued at $8,100 using the latest closing price.

Barnes Phillip, the Director of VolitionRX Ltd, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Barnes Phillip is holding 24,686 shares at $6,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRX Ltd stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -5396.85, with -163.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.