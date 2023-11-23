VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.74 in relation to its previous close of 6.73. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Investors with an interest in Consumer Products – Discretionary stocks have likely encountered both Spectrum Brands (SPB) and VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) Right Now?

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) by analysts is $9.25, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 68.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of VZIO was 695.08K shares.

VZIO’s Market Performance

VZIO’s stock has seen a 1.04% increase for the week, with a 31.40% rise in the past month and a 21.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for VIZIO Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.13% for VZIO’s stock, with a -6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZIO Trading at 22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +34.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from O’Donnell Michael Joseph, who sale 6,400 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Sep 07. After this action, O’Donnell Michael Joseph now owns 354,215 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp, valued at $37,805 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Michael Joseph, the of VIZIO Holding Corp, sale 1,983 shares at $6.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that O’Donnell Michael Joseph is holding 360,615 shares at $12,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value 5.48, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.