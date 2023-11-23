Vivakor Inc (VIVK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vivakor Inc (VIVK) is $6.00, The public float for VIVK is 2.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIVK on November 23, 2023 was 21.77K shares.

VIVK) stock’s latest price update

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.30 in comparison to its previous close of 0.90, however, the company has experienced a 35.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-01 that Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) has provided an update to its shareholders, saying that since acquiring two gathering facilities, Silver Fuels Delhi in Louisiana and Colorado City in Texas about a year ago, the company has achieved better revenues than anticipated at the time of the acquisition. The clean energy technology firm noted the acquired companies realized approximately $29.1 million in revenue during the six months ending June 30, 2023, representing a 10.232% increase over projections.

VIVK’s Market Performance

VIVK’s stock has risen by 35.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 57.87% and a quarterly rise of 9.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.06% for Vivakor Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.47% for VIVK’s stock, with a -2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIVK Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.61%, as shares surge +68.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK rose by +35.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7311. In addition, Vivakor Inc saw 1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.29 for the present operating margin

-0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivakor Inc stands at -69.16. The total capital return value is set at -21.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.46. Equity return is now at value -86.72, with -22.52 for asset returns.

Based on Vivakor Inc (VIVK), the company’s capital structure generated 215.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.28. Total debt to assets is 53.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.