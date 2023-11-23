Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.49 in comparison to its previous close of 0.62, however, the company has experienced a -28.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRPX is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) is $2.00, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for VRPX is 8.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On November 23, 2023, VRPX’s average trading volume was 25.10K shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX’s stock has seen a -28.44% decrease for the week, with a -28.24% drop in the past month and a -39.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.52% for VRPX’s stock, with a -37.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares sank -27.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -28.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7124. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The total capital return value is set at -80.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.09. Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -74.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.