USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 24.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that The final edition of my natural gas export playbook has analyzed two companies that didn’t make the cut but still poses opportunity to capitalize on LNG exports. Comstock Resources and USA Compression receive an honorable mention for potential growth in the natural gas market. Both companies are small in size that have the ability to outperform if their weaknesses can be properly managed.

Is It Worth Investing in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) Right Now?

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) is $23.50, which is -$0.9 below the current market price. The public float for USAC is 48.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAC on November 23, 2023 was 275.49K shares.

USAC’s Market Performance

The stock of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen a -7.33% decrease in the past week, with a -3.14% drop in the past month, and a 18.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for USAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for USAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USAC Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.55. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, who sale 34,737 shares at the price of $24.29 back on Nov 22. After this action, EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, now owns 2,344,494 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $843,595 using the latest closing price.

EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, the 10% Owner of USA Compression Partners LP, sale 17,626 shares at $24.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, is holding 2,379,231 shares at $440,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.