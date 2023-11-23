United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 15.16. However, the company has seen a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Investors cheered as United Natural Foods’ CFO and CEO each bought shares in recent weeks. The purchases followed a sharp pullback late last month on the heels of the company’s latest quarterly results.

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is $15.00, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for UNFI is 58.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNFI on November 23, 2023 was 768.37K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI’s stock has seen a -1.23% decrease for the week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month and a -23.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for United Natural Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for UNFI’s stock, with a -34.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on March 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNFI Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bates Ann Torre, who sale 16,061 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Oct 11. After this action, Bates Ann Torre now owns 0 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $239,951 using the latest closing price.

Howard John W, the CFO of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 5,490 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Howard John W is holding 141,790 shares at $75,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.49 for the present operating margin

+12.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 1.36, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 187.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.67 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.