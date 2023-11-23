United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) is 11.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UCBI is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) is $26.89, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 118.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On November 23, 2023, UCBI’s average trading volume was 598.92K shares.

The stock of United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 24.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that United Community Banks (UCBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI’s stock has fallen by -2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.92% and a quarterly drop of -9.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for United Community Banks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.54. In addition, United Community Banks Inc saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Community Banks Inc (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.