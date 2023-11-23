United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) is $31.17, which is -$2.3 below the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBSI on November 23, 2023 was 662.34K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.66relation to previous closing price of 33.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that United Bankshares (UBSI) announces a hike of 2.8% in its quarterly cash dividend. This, along with share repurchases, will continue to enhance shareholders’ value.

UBSI’s Market Performance

UBSI’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.78% and a quarterly rise of 14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for United Bankshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for UBSI’s stock, with a 4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBSI Trading at 17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.70. In addition, United Bankshares, Inc. saw -17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from CONVERSE PETER A, who purchase 740 shares at the price of $33.21 back on Nov 21. After this action, CONVERSE PETER A now owns 438,023 shares of United Bankshares, Inc., valued at $24,575 using the latest closing price.

White Gary G, the Director of United Bankshares, Inc., purchase 400 shares at $27.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that White Gary G is holding 40,643 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares, Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 1.32 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.