uniQure N.V. (QURE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 6.73, however, the company has experienced a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Amid the valuations of large-cap stocks, notably tech stocks in the Magnificent 7 declining, this has led to this list of micro-cap stocks. Not only are investors expected to rotate into smaller and under-capitalized companies, but these companies also have unique theses that should keep investors interested.

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is $32.42, which is $25.63 above the current market price. The public float for QURE is 42.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QURE on November 23, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

The stock of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has seen a 2.03% increase in the past week, with a 9.69% rise in the past month, and a -20.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for QURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.19% for QURE’s stock, with a -50.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -70.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Dolmetsch Ricardo, who sale 5,841 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Sep 18. After this action, Dolmetsch Ricardo now owns 163,404 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $43,574 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 15,117 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 95,098 shares at $171,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.76 for the present operating margin

+88.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -119.07. The total capital return value is set at -21.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.98. Equity return is now at value -66.23, with -30.26 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.