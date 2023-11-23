Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has soared by 15.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Investing in undervalued penny stocks is always going to be about the same few things. Most investors are attempting to find cheap, short-term plays with reasonable catalysts in their favor.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) is $4.50, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for UNCY is 24.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on November 23, 2023 was 51.38K shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY stock saw a decrease of 10.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.70% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for UNCY’s stock, with a -49.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at -16.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5685. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc stands at -1898.84. The total capital return value is set at -219.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.31. Equity return is now at value -700.45, with -189.57 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.