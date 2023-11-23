Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s (PTGX) Stock

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a 18.11% gain in the past month, and a -12.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.30% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of -17.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is $38.50, which is $21.67 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 54.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. On November 23, 2023, PTGX’s average trading volume was 647.68K shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has decreased by -3.05 when compared to last closing price of 17.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-01 that NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or “the Company”) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $32 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc saw 54.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -51.48, with -45.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.