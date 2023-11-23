Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Modine Manufacturing Co.’s (MOD) Stock

The stock of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has gone up by 4.33% for the week, with a 23.56% rise in the past month and a 15.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.91% for MOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.76% for MOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOD is $56.75, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume for MOD on November 23, 2023 was 700.59K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 51.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-18 that Barron’s recently published an article discussing the promise of small-cap funds heading into 2024. The rationale behind the thinking is that it’s possible any recession next year will be a small one.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at 15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +28.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.77. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co. saw 159.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Lucareli Michael B, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $50.29 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lucareli Michael B now owns 214,587 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co., valued at $3,017,470 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MARSHA C, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Co., sale 17,286 shares at $44.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that WILLIAMS MARSHA C is holding 172,074 shares at $771,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.90. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 13.73 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 69.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.09. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.