Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc’s (BECN) Stock

In the past week, BECN stock has gone up by 4.59%, with a monthly gain of 16.49% and a quarterly surge of 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.37% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by analysts is $96.33, which is $13.82 above the current market price. The public float for BECN is 52.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of BECN was 391.11K shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.86relation to previous closing price of 81.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Beacon Roofing (BECN) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $94 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BECN Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.45. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc saw 56.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Best Clement Munroe III, who sale 4,797 shares at the price of $81.90 back on Nov 22. After this action, Best Clement Munroe III now owns 67,289 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, valued at $392,874 using the latest closing price.

Francis Julian, the President & CEO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sale 3,513 shares at $80.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Francis Julian is holding 99,910 shares at $283,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 5.89 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.