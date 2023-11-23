Understanding the 3.79% Volatility Levels of Seabridge Gold, Inc.’s (SA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) has gone down by -2.57% for the week, with a 0.80% rise in the past month and a -2.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.79% for SA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for SA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE: SA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SA is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SA is $39.32, which is $27.95 above than the current price. The public float for SA is 69.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SA on November 23, 2023 was 326.52K shares.

SA) stock’s latest price update

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE: SA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 11.70. However, the company has seen a -2.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Seabridge Gold stock receives a Buy rating due to an improved outlook on gold prices. The company has shown impressive growth in gold resources compared to shares outstanding. I believe Seabridge Gold has the potential to benefit from a future recession and the safe haven properties of gold.

Analysts’ Opinion of SA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SA Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SA fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, Seabridge Gold, Inc. saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SA

The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.87. Equity return is now at value -4.28, with -2.66 for asset returns.

Based on Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 23.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.