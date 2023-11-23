Understanding the 2.98% Volatility Levels of Wingstop Inc’s (WING) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Wingstop Inc (WING) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a 30.54% gain in the past month, and a 43.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for WING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.31% for WING’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WING is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WING is $217.29, which is -$17.56 below the current price. The public float for WING is 28.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WING on November 23, 2023 was 596.67K shares.

WING) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has jumped by 1.94 compared to previous close of 230.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Here is how Wingstop (WING) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

WING Trading at 24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +33.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.40. In addition, Wingstop Inc saw 70.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Upshaw Donnie, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $165.15 back on Sep 11. After this action, Upshaw Donnie now owns 173 shares of Wingstop Inc, valued at $1,106,317 using the latest closing price.

Skipworth Michael, the President and CEO of Wingstop Inc, sale 4,910 shares at $208.21 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Skipworth Michael is holding 19,242 shares at $1,022,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wingstop Inc (WING) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.