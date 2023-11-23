Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-15 that Following the Independence Day lull, the July IPO market warmed up with two sizable biotechs, joined by two blank check companies. Surf Air Mobility delayed its direct listing until later this month. In its second IPO attempt, Sagimet Biosciences priced a slightly upsized deal at the midpoint to raise $85 million at a $386 million market cap.

Is It Worth Investing in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) is above average at 19.78x.

The public float for TURB is 11.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of TURB on November 23, 2023 was 248.62K shares.

TURB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.69% for TURB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.02% for TURB’s stock, with a -2.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TURB Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TURB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares surge +21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TURB rose by +25.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4280. In addition, Turbo Energy, S.A. saw -64.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.