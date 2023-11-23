Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNP is 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TNP is $28.00, which is $7.35 above the current price. The public float for TNP is 21.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNP on November 23, 2023 was 285.54K shares.

TNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) has increased by 3.77 when compared to last closing price of 19.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Nicolas Bornozis – IR Advisor Takis Arapoglou – Chairman Nikolas Tsakos – President and CEO George Saroglou – COO Paul Durham – CFO Conference Call Participants Sherif Elmaghrabi – BTIG Omar Nokta – Jefferies Climent Molins – Value Investor’s Edge Operator Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tsakos Energy Navigation Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. We have with us Mr.

TNP’s Market Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has experienced a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.87% drop in the past month, and a 0.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for TNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.32% for TNP’s stock, with a 6.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNP Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.80 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.58. Equity return is now at value 24.23, with 11.43 for asset returns.

Based on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.12. Total debt to assets is 50.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.