Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.92 in relation to its previous close of 36.93. However, the company has experienced a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-22 that ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TNL–Travel + Leisure Co. announced today that executives will host fireside chat sessions at two upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is above average at 8.19x. The 36-month beta value for TNL is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNL is $43.88, which is $6.24 above than the current price. The public float for TNL is 69.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume of TNL on November 23, 2023 was 693.88K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

TNL stock saw an increase of -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.73% and a quarterly increase of -5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Travel+Leisure Co (TNL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.20% for TNL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $52 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.35. In addition, Travel+Leisure Co saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from HERRERA GEORGE, who sale 1,009 shares at the price of $37.20 back on Nov 16. After this action, HERRERA GEORGE now owns 0 shares of Travel+Leisure Co, valued at $37,530 using the latest closing price.

Brown Michael Dean, the of Travel+Leisure Co, purchase 1,000 shares at $32.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Brown Michael Dean is holding 198,664 shares at $32,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.28 for the present operating margin

+34.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel+Leisure Co stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.