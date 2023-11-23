Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has increased by 1.56 when compared to last closing price of 67.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-09 that TransMedics Group’s transplant organ retrieval and delivery business is accelerating now that it doesn’t have to rely on third parties for charter flights. Verve Therapeutics and its partnership with Eli Lilly could soon take a big step forward.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMDX is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMDX is $79.20, which is $10.25 above the current price. The public float for TMDX is 31.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on November 23, 2023 was 909.92K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX stock saw an increase of 5.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 65.35% and a quarterly increase of 10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.81% for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.12% for TMDX’s stock, with a -0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMDX Trading at 33.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +72.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.04. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.32 back on Nov 07. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 514,191 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $964,800 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Stephen, the Chief Financial Officer of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $54.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Gordon Stephen is holding 18,789 shares at $271,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -22.77, with -7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.