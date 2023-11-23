Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. However, the company has seen a -5.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Chiara Valentini – Vice President, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations John Kousinioris – President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Stack – EVP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Kerry O’Reilly Wilks – EVP, commercial, Legal, and External Affairs Conference Call Participants Maurice Choy – RBC Capital Markets Mark Jarvi – CIBC John Mould – TD Securities Ben Pham – BMO Patrick Kenny – National Bank Operator Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) is above average at 5.00x. The 36-month beta value for TAC is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TAC is $11.02, which is $3.16 above than the current price. The public float for TAC is 297.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of TAC on November 23, 2023 was 489.45K shares.

TAC’s Market Performance

TAC’s stock has seen a -5.79% decrease for the week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month and a -18.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for Transalta Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for TAC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

TAC Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, Transalta Corp. saw -11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+30.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transalta Corp. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 36.42, with 6.39 for asset returns.

Based on Transalta Corp. (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 397.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,508.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Transalta Corp. (TAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.