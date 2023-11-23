Trading Update: FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Stock Endures 4.28% Monthly Volatility

The stock of FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has gone down by -1.48% for the week, with a 15.16% rise in the past month and a 22.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.28% for FORM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for FORM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) by analysts is $40.00, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for FORM is 76.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of FORM was 482.72K shares.

FORM) stock’s latest price update

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.40 in relation to its previous close of 38.53. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that FormFactor’s (FORM) third-quarter 2023 results suffer from softness in probe cards. Weak demand for DRAM and Flash hurt top-line growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FORM Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw 70.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from Shahar Shai, who sale 16,618 shares at the price of $39.49 back on Nov 20. After this action, Shahar Shai now owns 77,941 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $656,190 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of FormFactor Inc., sale 3,792 shares at $38.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 38,701 shares at $144,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value -0.87, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.87. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.