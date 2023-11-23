Trading Update: Accolade Inc (ACCD) Stock Endures 4.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Accolade Inc (ACCD) has gone up by 1.27% for the week, with a 14.68% rise in the past month and a -38.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.88% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.01% for ACCD’s stock, with a -32.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACCD is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACCD is $14.54, which is $6.57 above than the current price. The public float for ACCD is 68.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on November 23, 2023 was 579.55K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will be presenting at the Stephen Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00am CT. A webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available at ir.accolade.com and a replay will be available for 90 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACCD Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Accolade Inc saw 2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 358 shares at the price of $7.94 back on Nov 17. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 739,742 shares of Accolade Inc, valued at $2,843 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc, sale 149 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 168,086 shares at $1,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc stands at -126.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.09. Equity return is now at value -29.99, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.12. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Accolade Inc (ACCD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.