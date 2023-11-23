Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.38relation to previous closing price of 13.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that The Manufacturing – Farm Equipment industry stocks Deere (DE), AGCO Corp (AGCO) Alamo Group (ALG) and Titan International (TWI) are set to gain from improving farm income, commodity prices and investment in technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Right Now?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Titan International, Inc. (TWI) is $20.00, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for TWI is 50.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWI on November 23, 2023 was 345.29K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

The stock of Titan International, Inc. (TWI) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a 10.62% rise in the past month, and a 8.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for TWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for TWI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.32% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Titan International, Inc. saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from Guinn Max A, who sale 18,402 shares at the price of $12.49 back on Sep 18. After this action, Guinn Max A now owns 132,379 shares of Titan International, Inc., valued at $229,841 using the latest closing price.

Guinn Max A, the Director of Titan International, Inc., sale 1,598 shares at $12.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Guinn Max A is holding 150,781 shares at $20,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International, Inc. stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.64. Equity return is now at value 32.94, with 9.85 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International, Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 119.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.35. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Titan International, Inc. (TWI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.