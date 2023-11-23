Timken Co. (TKR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.33relation to previous closing price of 72.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Timken (TKR) is benefiting from the healthy demand in its end markets, recent acquisitions and pricing actions.

Is It Worth Investing in Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) is above average at 12.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Timken Co. (TKR) is $87.20, which is $14.06 above the current market price. The public float for TKR is 63.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKR on November 23, 2023 was 527.81K shares.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR’s stock has seen a -1.77% decrease for the week, with a 5.74% rise in the past month and a -1.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for Timken Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for TKR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKR Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.55. In addition, Timken Co. saw 3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Fracassa Philip D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $74.03 back on Nov 14. After this action, Fracassa Philip D. now owns 88,868 shares of Timken Co., valued at $370,150 using the latest closing price.

Coughlin Christopher A, the EVP & Pres. Industrial Motion of Timken Co., sale 10,000 shares at $75.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Coughlin Christopher A is holding 92,117 shares at $750,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Timken Co. stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.93, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on Timken Co. (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Timken Co. (TKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.