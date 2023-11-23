TIM SA ADR (TIMB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of TIM SA ADR (TIMB) has gone down by -3.49% for the week, with a 11.81% rise in the past month and a 15.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for TIMB’s stock, with a 21.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) Right Now?

TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TIM SA ADR (TIMB) by analysts is $19.02, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for TIMB is 483.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TIMB was 391.43K shares.

TIMB) stock’s latest price update

TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 17.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that TIMB, LMB and MPTI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on November 21, 2023.

TIMB Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, TIM SA ADR saw 51.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TIM SA ADR (TIMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.