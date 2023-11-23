Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 10.28, but the company has seen a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Thervance (TBPH) incurs a narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues marginally beat estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TBPH is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TBPH is $14.67, which is $4.3 above than the current price. The public float for TBPH is 46.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.45% of that float. The average trading volume of TBPH on November 23, 2023 was 429.23K shares.

TBPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 11.75% rise in the past month, and a 9.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for TBPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for TBPH’s stock, with a 1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBPH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TBPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBPH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $12 based on the research report published on May 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TBPH Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBPH rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Theravance Biopharma Inc saw -7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBPH starting from Farnum Rhonda, who sale 1,378 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Nov 21. After this action, Farnum Rhonda now owns 331,206 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc, valued at $14,180 using the latest closing price.

GRAHAM RICHARD A, the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of Theravance Biopharma Inc, sale 2,482 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that GRAHAM RICHARD A is holding 346,839 shares at $25,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.09 for the present operating margin

+87.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theravance Biopharma Inc stands at -180.78. The total capital return value is set at -19.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.19. Equity return is now at value -16.77, with -10.35 for asset returns.

Based on Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 8.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.