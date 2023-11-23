The Volatility of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd’s (AXS) Stock: A 1.84% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month, and a 0.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for AXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for AXS’s stock, with a -0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) is above average at 8.86x. The 36-month beta value for AXS is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXS is $66.00, which is $10.64 above than the current price. The public float for AXS is 77.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AXS on November 23, 2023 was 465.30K shares.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS)’s stock price has soared by 0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 55.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that AXIS Capital (AXS) stands to gain from higher net investment income, strong market presence, better pricing, solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $66 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXS Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.85. In addition, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXS starting from SMITH HENRY B, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $55.50 back on Aug 07. After this action, SMITH HENRY B now owns 49,710 shares of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, valued at $333,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stands at +4.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 2.14 for asset returns.

Based on Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.38. Total debt to assets is 5.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.