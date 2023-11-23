The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ZNTL) Stock

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has gone down by -11.09% for the week, with a -37.49% drop in the past month and a -58.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.92% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.27% for ZNTL’s stock, with a -52.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) is $36.50, which is $26.08 above the current market price. The public float for ZNTL is 63.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZNTL on November 23, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 10.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Zentalis is a biotech company focused on developing Azenosertib, a Wee1 inhibitor, for ovarian cancer. The company has faced stock sell-offs due to mixed data from clinical trials of Azenosertib in combination with chemotherapy, and as a monotherapy. Zentalis believes Azenosertib has potential and plans to submit a New Drug Application in 2026, but analysts have downgraded expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNTL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ZNTL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZNTL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZNTL Trading at -39.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -48.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Blackwell Kimberly, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Nov 13. After this action, Blackwell Kimberly now owns 254,800 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $51,448 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David Michael, the Director of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 17,000 shares at $9.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Johnson David Michael is holding 144,389 shares at $167,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -62.89, with -51.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.