The Impact of Market Fluctuations on M-tron Industries Inc’s (MPTI) Stock

In the past week, MPTI stock has gone down by -6.26%, with a monthly gain of 13.75% and a quarterly surge of 105.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.01% for M-tron Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.82% for MPTI’s stock, with a 121.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) Right Now?

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MPTI is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPTI is $30.00, The public float for MPTI is 2.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for MPTI on November 23, 2023 was 40.60K shares.

MPTI) stock’s latest price update

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI)’s stock price has dropped by -11.50 in relation to previous closing price of 38.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that TIMB, LMB and MPTI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on November 21, 2023.

MPTI Trading at 35.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPTI fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.92. In addition, M-tron Industries Inc saw 288.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPTI starting from FERRANTINO MICHAEL J JR, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, FERRANTINO MICHAEL J JR now owns 23,111 shares of M-tron Industries Inc, valued at $1,875 using the latest closing price.

Tivy James William, the Chief Financial Officer of M-tron Industries Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $38.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Tivy James William is holding 25,004 shares at $38,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for M-tron Industries Inc stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.45. Equity return is now at value 19.64, with 15.83 for asset returns.

Based on M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.