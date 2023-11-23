The -8.98% Simple Moving Average of Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s (SNN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SNN stock has gone down by -0.04%, with a monthly gain of 15.52% and a quarterly plunge of -3.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Smith & Nephew plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for SNN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) Right Now?

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) by analysts is $31.63, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for SNN is 434.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SNN was 1.45M shares.

SNN) stock’s latest price update

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 25.52. However, the company has seen a -0.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-22 that Smith & Nephew PLC (LSE:SN) has announced the acquisition of knee cartilage regeneration technology developer CartiHeal. Under the agreement, the FTSE 100-listed medical equipment manufacturer will pay US$180 million for CartiHeal and up to a further US$170 million based on financial performance.

SNN Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.17. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw -4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.