The -13.88% Decline of Kilroy Realty Corp.’s (KRC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KRC stock has gone down by -4.87%, with a monthly gain of 5.98% and a quarterly plunge of -14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Kilroy Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for KRC’s stock, with a -5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) is 16.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRC is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) is $38.62, which is $8.31 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On November 23, 2023, KRC’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 30.28. However, the company has seen a -4.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Kilroy Realty (KRC) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock’s potential for a turnaround in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.77. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw -21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Nov 03. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 58,127 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $133,471 using the latest closing price.

Roth Heidi Rena, the of Kilroy Realty Corp., sale 4,300 shares at $31.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Roth Heidi Rena is holding 61,608 shares at $136,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.