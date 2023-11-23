Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) has increased by 1.57 when compared to last closing price of 53.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that An increase in fee income and lower expenses drive Texas Capital’s (TCBI) Q3 earnings. However, a fall in NII and higher provisions are headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TCBI is $61.89, which is $7.96 above the current price. The public float for TCBI is 47.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCBI on November 23, 2023 was 406.02K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

TCBI’s stock has seen a -4.13% decrease for the week, with a 0.72% rise in the past month and a -10.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for TCBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCBI Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.42. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $54.14 back on Nov 20. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 281,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., valued at $378,980 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $55.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 288,000 shares at $165,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 12.95, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.